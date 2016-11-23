Wichita Falls Police Searching For Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run Accident

UPDATE :

Police say they have located and impounded the suspect vehicle, but are still searching for the driver.

Original Story:

A Wichita Falls man was killed in a hit and run accident last night, and WFPD Crash Investigators need your help locating a suspect vehicle involved.

Tuesday night around 9:30, police responded to the 3900 block of Old Iowa Park Rd where they found 31-year-old Joseph Clark had been hit by a vehicle while in his wheelchair.

Joseph Clark

Clark was transported to the hospital but passed away due to his injuries. The suspect vehicle, a Maroon 2007-2010 Dodge Charger with front end damage , fled the scene.

If you have any information about this hit and run or the suspect vehicle please contact the WFPD at 761-7792 or CrimeStoppers at 322-9888.

Below is the area where the hit and run occurred.

Area of Hit and Run fatality (Google Maps)