There is nothing like the feeling when you land a new job.

Watch as this unidentified homeless man reacts in triumph after leaving a business that just gave him a full-time job .

The scene played out last week outside a window supply company in Britain.

Aaron Doyle, who works for the company, shared the video, saying, "His reaction as he left was absolutely priceless."

The man is currently living at a homeless shelter, but Doyle said he was "won over," in part because he always offers Doyle some chocolate he receives from a church each morning when he arrives at work.

It's unclear what his title is, but Doyle said he "wants to get back on his feet. He started at work on a trial basis to see how he got on, and if he made a good impression he would be given a permanent position." Well, good impression made, since the man landed the permanent gig.

Here's hoping things continue to look up for him.