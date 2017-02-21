Man Smuggling Hash Through Texoma Arrested After Stopping at Sonic [PHOTO]
One man’s craving for America’s Drive-In led to his arrest last Friday (2/17).
At around 2:20pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Officer discovered 16.8 pounds of pure hash while searching a vehicle that was stopped at the Sonic located on Highway 287 in Electra.
The unidentified 29-year-old male driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center. He was charged with Manufacture/ Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 over four hundred grams.
