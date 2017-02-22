Nothing like playing in traffic, covered in body paint and high on meth. That's not gonna bring attention to anybody.

Denton police were called to the intersection of East McKinney and Oakland Street around 1:30 p.m yesterday. They got several calls about a man jumping in and out of traffic. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Joseph Augustini. As you can see, Joseph was covered in some type of makeup.

When officers arrived he told them, “I am allowed to break the law” and told them to take off their guns because it was not “a fair fight.” Joseph also told officers he was suicidal. After being arrested, police found Augustini had a clear glass pipe with amphetamines.

Augustini was taken to the Denton County Jail and was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $1,000 bond. Records show that Denton PD has arrested Augustini at least two times previously, including one time for disorderly conduct.