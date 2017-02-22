100 Mile Per Hour Police Chase Through Wichita Falls Ends at Oklahoma Casino [UPDATED]

Reports of someone with a gun trying to kill someone led to a high-speed chase through Texoma early Wednesday morning.

Wichita Falls Police were called to Taft just outside of Wichita Falls high school at 2:15 a.m. Police say when they arrived, they made contact with 34-year-old Crystal Truitt who claimed someone had a gun and was trying to kill her.

While police where still with Truitt, a family member showed up driving a white Mazda Tribute. Police say Truitt then got into the back seat of the car while the family member stayed outside of the car talking with officers. At that point, Truitt exited the car and got into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away, without the owner's consent.

According to WFPD , "Officers approached the vehicle and tried to stop her but she would not comply. An officer was able to push on the brake pedal of the vehicle with his hands while Truitt pressed on the gas. The vehicle moved forward and struck the officer but he was able to roll out from under the vehicle to avoid being completely ran over."

Truitt drove north towards Oklahoma and officers say the vehicle hit speeds over 100 miles per hour. The chase ended as soon as they hit state lines in Devol, Oklahoma.

The vehicle pulled into the Kiowa Casino parking lot and Truitt tried to get away on foot. Officers say they were able to catch her inside the casino's main entrance where she was being hostile and aggressive. At that point an officer tased Truitt and she was taken into custody. She was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle. Her bonds total $27,500.

Police report that the officer who was injured was taken to United Regional where he was treated and released.