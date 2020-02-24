Horse Caught Running Down Highway 287 in Wichita Falls

Anybody see this little guy over the weekend?

If you were driving down Highway 287 this weekend, you might have thought you time traveled back to Old West for a quick second. A horse was spotted running down the highway. Rene White of Wichita Falls was able to snap some photos and shoot a quick video.

I'm happy to report the horse was not hit by anybody and judging by the video. The Wichita Falls police were able to get him to stop just outside of Falls Welding Supply. Thank you to the Wichita Falls citizens for slowing down and not hitting this horse. Hopefully they get him a giant field to run in because of obviously he has got the need for speed.