Hospice of WF Tree of Lights Campaign Now In Final Week

For 35 years, Hospice of Wichita Falls has been taking care of the people in and around Wichita Falls with hospice services and support for family members. The 2020 Tree of Lights campaign began shortly after Thanksgiving and will culminate with a 10 hour radiothon on 102.3 The Bull this Friday, December 18th. On that day you'll have the opportunity to get to know some of the staff and volunteers from Hospice of Wichita Falls, hear stories of how they've touched lives, and the chance to call in and light a light on the Tree of Lights.

This year's annual fundraising goal is $250,000 and they are well on their way toward reaching it, but more donations are needed. You can make a safe, secure, online donation on the Hospice of Wichita Falls Donation Page any time.

Hospice of WF via Facebook

Your generous donations stay right here in the Wichita Falls community and enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to not only continue existing programs but to develop new programs and services as well.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is the only not for profit hospice organization in Wichita Falls and your gifts are tax deductible.

This year's Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign is now in its final week. Just $10 lights another light on the tree if the goal of $250,000 is reached on Friday the star at the top of the Tree of Lights on the Chase building on Kemp Boulevard will be lit during the 6:00 o'clock news.

Dave Diamond

Be sure to follow Hospice of Wichita Falls Facebook page for updates and tune in to Hospice of Wichita Falls Radio Day on 102.3 The Bull this Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.