Expert Reveals How Many Times You Should *Really* Shower Per Week

Many people shower every day, if not multiple times a day — but it turns out showering too often can actually cause damage to your skin.

An expert revealed most people are showering far too much and need to chill out when it comes to their shower routine.

Dermatologist Lucy Chen teamed up with Brightly — a sustainable organization that pushes for a zero-waste lifestyle — to dish on how many times a person should shower.

In a TikTok video, Dr. Chen explained how many times a week someone should dedicate to tub time.

She said the appropriate amount of times to shower is only "two to three times a week," because if you're showering every day you are removing "essential oils" from your skin, causing it to dry out.

Watch her explain, below:

If you're one the people who spends the maximum amount of time in the shower belting out Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," then you need to cut back on that too! The average shower "should only last five to 10 minutes," but will vary from person to person.

On the Brightly site, Dr. Chen acknowledged that there are some people who should shower every day, such as athletes or more active people who need to rinse off often.

"One of the main reasons for showering is to wash away dead skin cells, dirt, debris and sweat. If you work up a sweat, you may want to shower that same day," Dr. Chen stated. "The amount you should shower really depends on your environment and your daily activities. Showering also depends on your natural tendencies toward sweating, oiliness, and body odor."

Bruce Mars via Unsplash Bruce Mars via Unsplash loading...

When it comes to bathing, Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Eat This, Not That that he believes we live "in a society of over-washers" and that we also don't need to "shower every day."

However, he noted specific areas of the body that "tend to get dirty should be washed on a regular basis."

A lot of people don't wash their hands as often as they should — especially with COVID-19 still running wild — but he spilled that some specific body parts get completely ignored while in the shower.

Here are eight body parts that may need a little more loving during your bathing routine:

Behind the ears

Buttocks

Hands

Feet and toes

Fingernails

Armpits

Bellybutton

Groin area