How Much is $100 Worth in Texas and Oklahoma?

It's all about the Benjamins. On average, how much do you think you can get for $100 in Texas and Oklahoma?

The Tax Foundation looked at data collected by the Bureau of Economic Analysis to compare how far $100 can go state-to-state compared to the national average. For example, $100 in Arizona can get you $101.94 in goods, but in California $100 will only get you $88.57 worth.

State-to-state, from most to least valuable, $100 is worth...

Mississippi - $115.74 Arkansas - $114.16 Alabama - $113.51 Missouri - $113.51 South Dakota - $113.38 West Virginia - $112.87 Kentucky - $112.61 Ohio - $112.11 Iowa - $111.73 Kansas - $111.23 Oklahoma - $111.23 Nebraska - $110.99 North Dakota - $110.62 South Carolina - $110.25 Tennessee - $110.25 Indiana - $109.70 Louisiana - $109.41 North Carolina - $109.17 Georgia - $108.70 Wisconsin - $107.64 Idaho - $106.84 Montana - $106.16 Michigan - $105.93 New Mexico - $105.49 Wyoming - $103.73 Texas - $103.63 Utah - $103.31 Minnesota - $102.56 Florida - $102.21 Arizona - $101.94 Nevada - $101.83 Maine - $101.73 Pennsylvania - $101.32 Rhode Island - $101.32 Oregon - $101.27 Illinois - $99.40 Vermont - $99.11 Colorado - $98.43 Delaware - $97.75 Virginia - $96.90 Washington - $96.90 New Hampshire - $94.16 Alaska - $93.37 Massachusetts - $93.29 Connecticut - $91.41 Maryland - $89.85 California - $88.57 New Jersey - $87.64 New York - $86.66 Hawaii - $85.32

via Mental Floss