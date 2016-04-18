How Much is $100 Worth in Texas and Oklahoma?

It's all about the Benjamins.  On average, how much do you think you can get for $100 in Texas and Oklahoma?

The Tax Foundation looked at data collected by the Bureau of Economic Analysis to compare how far $100 can go state-to-state compared to the national average.  For example, $100 in Arizona can get you $101.94 in goods, but in California $100 will only get you $88.57 worth.

State-to-state, from most to least valuable, $100 is worth...

  1. Mississippi - $115.74
  2. Arkansas - $114.16
  3. Alabama - $113.51
  4. Missouri - $113.51
  5. South Dakota - $113.38
  6. West Virginia - $112.87
  7. Kentucky - $112.61
  8. Ohio - $112.11
  9. Iowa - $111.73
  10. Kansas - $111.23
  11. Oklahoma - $111.23
  12. Nebraska - $110.99
  13. North Dakota - $110.62
  14. South Carolina - $110.25
  15. Tennessee - $110.25
  16. Indiana - $109.70
  17. Louisiana - $109.41
  18. North Carolina - $109.17
  19. Georgia - $108.70
  20. Wisconsin - $107.64
  21. Idaho - $106.84
  22. Montana - $106.16
  23. Michigan - $105.93
  24. New Mexico - $105.49
  25. Wyoming - $103.73
  26. Texas - $103.63
  27. Utah - $103.31
  28. Minnesota - $102.56
  29. Florida - $102.21
  30. Arizona - $101.94
  31. Nevada - $101.83
  32. Maine - $101.73
  33. Pennsylvania - $101.32
  34. Rhode Island - $101.32
  35. Oregon - $101.27
  36. Illinois - $99.40
  37. Vermont - $99.11
  38. Colorado - $98.43
  39. Delaware - $97.75
  40. Virginia - $96.90
  41. Washington - $96.90
  42. New Hampshire - $94.16
  43. Alaska - $93.37
  44. Massachusetts - $93.29
  45. Connecticut - $91.41
  46. Maryland - $89.85
  47. California - $88.57
  48. New Jersey - $87.64
  49. New York - $86.66
  50. Hawaii - $85.32

