How Much is $100 Worth in Texas and Oklahoma?
It's all about the Benjamins. On average, how much do you think you can get for $100 in Texas and Oklahoma?
The Tax Foundation looked at data collected by the Bureau of Economic Analysis to compare how far $100 can go state-to-state compared to the national average. For example, $100 in Arizona can get you $101.94 in goods, but in California $100 will only get you $88.57 worth.
State-to-state, from most to least valuable, $100 is worth...
- Mississippi - $115.74
- Arkansas - $114.16
- Alabama - $113.51
- Missouri - $113.51
- South Dakota - $113.38
- West Virginia - $112.87
- Kentucky - $112.61
- Ohio - $112.11
- Iowa - $111.73
- Kansas - $111.23
- Oklahoma - $111.23
- Nebraska - $110.99
- North Dakota - $110.62
- South Carolina - $110.25
- Tennessee - $110.25
- Indiana - $109.70
- Louisiana - $109.41
- North Carolina - $109.17
- Georgia - $108.70
- Wisconsin - $107.64
- Idaho - $106.84
- Montana - $106.16
- Michigan - $105.93
- New Mexico - $105.49
- Wyoming - $103.73
- Texas - $103.63
- Utah - $103.31
- Minnesota - $102.56
- Florida - $102.21
- Arizona - $101.94
- Nevada - $101.83
- Maine - $101.73
- Pennsylvania - $101.32
- Rhode Island - $101.32
- Oregon - $101.27
- Illinois - $99.40
- Vermont - $99.11
- Colorado - $98.43
- Delaware - $97.75
- Virginia - $96.90
- Washington - $96.90
- New Hampshire - $94.16
- Alaska - $93.37
- Massachusetts - $93.29
- Connecticut - $91.41
- Maryland - $89.85
- California - $88.57
- New Jersey - $87.64
- New York - $86.66
- Hawaii - $85.32
via Mental Floss