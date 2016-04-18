Missing Ohio Teen Runaways Aprehended in Wichita Falls After Leading Police on Two-County Chase

Wichita Falls Police, deputies from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and DPS spent a good portion of the late evening Sunday and several hours Monday morning pursuing two teen runaways from Ohio.

According to overnight reports from WFPD, 14-year-old Matthew Phillip Bateman was described as a ‘missing teen’ from Clairsville, Ohio. According to a press release from the Wichita County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, April 17, at approximately 10:57 pm, Wichita County Deputies were advised by the Texas Department of Public Safety that they were pursuing a blue and gold Ford Expedition on U.S. 287 in Clay County.

The vehicle had struck a Bowie Texas Police Unit earlier in the evening. According to a Texas DPS press release, the Bowie PD had been called to a local hotel parking lot for a welfare check on two subjects.The driver, later identified as Bateman fled and struck the Bowie officers patrol unit in the process. The vehicle entered Wichita County and exited onto Business 287. A spike strip was deployed and the vehicle’s tires were damaged. The vehicle continued travelling down Scott Ave and then collided with a sign post at the intersection of Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway.

Bateman was behind the wheel of the SUV and fled on foot. A juvenile female passenger attempted to flee but was arrested at the scene. 14-year-old Kylee Taylor was transported to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention Center. She was also reported as a missing person / juvenile runaway by the Belmont County Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

Bateman was found at around 8:46 am Monday at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1318 6th Street, reportedly covered in mud. He was reported missing from St. Clairesville, Belmont County Ohio. He was transported to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention Center.\