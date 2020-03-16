How to Celebrate Austin 3:16 Day in Wichita Falls

4

Remember, don't try WWE moves at home. Let's be honest, we all ignored that. Except the tombstone, no way in hell I was letting a friend try that on me. The stunner is pretty safe, hell President Trump took one. I say crack open your favorite beer, flip the bird and get to stunning. I would try it out at Urban Air Trampoline Park. That way you can get some real air. Maybe drink your beers before hand.