How to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner from Walmart

Yes, 2020 sucks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore Thanksgiving won’t be the same this year, but I did manage to find a silver lining.

Walmart and Ibotta have joined forces to provide you with everything you need to whip up Thanksgiving dinner free of charge (while supplies last).

If you’re not familiar with Ibotta, it’s a free cash back rewards and payments app that gives you cash back on every day purchases when you pay through the app.

When it comes to the Thanksgiving dinner offer, you can get cash back on the following nine items from Walmart:

All flavors of the Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can) 2 liter bottle of Coca-Cola McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package) French’s crispy fried onions (2.8-ounce package) Idahoan mashed potatoes (8-ounce package) Great Value stuffing mix (6-ounce package) Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can) Great Value green beans (12-ounce bag)

To take advantage of the deal all you need to do is download the Ibotta app or get the extension on your web browser and then follow the instructions to add all nine of the free Thanksgiving offers to your list at Walmart.

The deal is good when you shop in-store or online. Just be sure to place your order as soon as possible, because like I said, the offer is only good while supplies last and you know supplies aren’t going to last long with a deal this good.