How To Light A Light For Hospice of Wichita Falls Today

Radio Day for Hospice of Wichita Falls is here and we still have some lights to light. This year’s fundraising goal is $250,000 and we still need about $18,000 by 5:00 this evening. You can donate online, in person, or by calling the pledge line at 940-687-3555.

Now is the time to light that light on the Tree of Lights, whether it’s in honor of someone special in your life or in their memory. Each $10 light brings us closer to reaching the annual goal and lighting the star on the Tree of Lights on top of the Chase Building on Kemp Boulevard.

Hospice of WF via Facebook

Donations can be made online on Hospice of Wichita Falls’ secure online donation page, in person at their office at 4909 Johnson Road, at their table near the entrance of United / Market Street on Kell, or by calling today’s Pledge Line at 940-687-3555.

All of the donations received through this campaign allow Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support, and sometimes simply a hand to hold, to those who are facing life threatening illnesses.

For the past 35 years Hospice of Wichita Falls has been the only non-profit, free-standing hospice in the area. Your contributions enable them to provide care, hope and support for anyone needing it no matter what their insurance situation may be.

Contributions to Hospice of Wichita Falls are tax deductible under current IRS regulations.

Radio Day for Hospice of Wichita Falls can be heard on 102.3 The Bull from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.

If this year’s goal of $250,000 is reached by 5:00 o’clock this evening the star at the top of the Tree of Lights will be lit during the television newscasts at 6:00.