Human Remains Found Along U.S. 287 Near Bowie

Employees of Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning near Bowie.

KFDX reports that a human skeleton was found about 20 feet from U.S. 287 about 2 miles north of Bowie at around 11 am. The Montague County Sheriff’s office says the remains are most likely male. It’s thought that the body has been there for some time. Area agencies do not have any active, open missing persons cases at this time.

The remains have been sent to the Southwestern Institute for Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. It could be several days before further info is available.