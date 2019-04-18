UPDATE: Hundreds Without Power in Clay County
Update: 6:02 pm
Power has been restored according to TNMP Facebook post:
Original post:
A major power outage is affecting as many as 900 customers in parts of Clay County Thursday afternoon.
Listeners in Dean said the power went out just before 12 noon. Customers in Petrolia, Dean and Byers are in the affected areas. Texas-New Mexico Power posted the following message to Facebook earlier:
The City of Petrolia is under a boil order due to pressure loss resulting from the power outage. The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined.