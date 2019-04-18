Update: 6:02 pm

Power has been restored according to TNMP Facebook post:

TNMP via Facebook

Original post:

A major power outage is affecting as many as 900 customers in parts of Clay County Thursday afternoon.

Image: Texas-New Mexico Power

Listeners in Dean said the power went out just before 12 noon. Customers in Petrolia, Dean and Byers are in the affected areas. Texas-New Mexico Power posted the following message to Facebook earlier:

The City of Petrolia is under a boil order due to pressure loss resulting from the power outage. The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined.