Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what went down

In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.

Is this normal behavior?

I'm a little taken aback by the audacity of the ram, as domesticated sheep are typically seen as passive animals. However, this is not the first time a ram has shown aggressive behavior toward humans. Male rams, also known as bighorns, have been known to become territorial during mating season and may attack intruders, including humans.

Could he have done more?

I honestly don't know if there was anything else this guy could do to prevent the. At one point, you hear another guy say "drop your phone," which definitely would have been my first move, at least put it in my pocket to free up my hands.

Could it have been prevented?

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential danger that wild animals can pose, even to those who are well-prepared. Wildlife experts advise you to always be aware of your surroundings and to take precautions when working or hiking in areas inhabited by wild animals.

Ok, time to watch the video

Here's Some Of The Exotic Animals You Can Own In Texas Shockingly, Texans can legally own these exotic animals--provided you've filled out the massive amounts of paperwork required.

Beware Of The Deadliest Animals In Texas Here are the top 10 deadliest animals in Texas, including one that might take you by surprise.