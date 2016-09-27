Clay County Woman Charged With Murder

Clay County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call about shots fired at a home in Henrietta early Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at around 1:25 am to a home in the 100 block of North Red River Street.

Deputies found a man and 33 year old Trinity Elizabeth Noland on the on the front porch of the home. Inside they found the body of 36 year old Shaun Edward Simpson. TRN reports that Noland told deputies that Simpson and another woman had come to the home late Friday night and were fighting. Noland said she retrieved a .22 cal. rifle from a gun safe and found that Simpson had attacked another man in the home. Noland fired a single shot at Simpson.

Noland was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail on a single charge of murder. Her bond was set at $100,000. As of Monday night, Noland remained in the Clay County Jail.