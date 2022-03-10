Woman on YouTube Makes $1 Million Per Month Chewing ‘Weird’ Food on Camera

A bodybuilder-turned-YouTube star is raking in millions by snacking on brightly covered food.

Naomi McRae, known as HunniBee, has been making ASMR — autonomous sensory meridian response — videos for five years on the platform, garnering over seven million followers in the process.

Naomi told the Mirror she makes over $1 million per month eating "weird" food on camera and projecting the chewing noises to her fans.

"I was only doing classic ASMR at the beginning. This included tapping, close whispering, inaudible whispering and random ASMR triggers," she dished to the outlet. After garnering a cult following, she decided to pursue the craft full time.

After dabbling in ASMR, Naomi noticed there was a gap in the market and decided to make "mukbang" videos — eating on camera.

See one of her videos here:

Her first mukbang video showed her creating an "edible dish sponge" and chowing down on it on camera. The clip soared to over 1 million views in just a few days, which prompted her to focus on her craft of eating weird foods.

"It was then that I decided I wanted to make this a mukbang channel," the 27-year-old YouTube star explained. "It only took three months after that for me to hit my first 1 million subscribers."

Since the "edible dish sponge," Naomi has eaten items such as edible hairbrushes and champagne bottles to the delight of her eager fans. "I absolutely love my work. I would not trade it for anything in the world," Naomi said.

She also noted her content reaches a broad range of viewers. "I get so many messages from mums telling me how much it helps their kids relax and fall asleep," she said, adding that although she does receive a few creepy requests from time to time.

"I’ve had lots of feet photo and video requests for as much as $5,000 USD," she continued. "Also someone asking to pay for me to go on Skype and show them my feet but with all different shoes on."

Some of the more "sicko" requests have included someone asking her to suck on a pickle close up to the microphone.

Due to the success of her channel she has been able to travel the world. Now she has a new outlook on life: "Before we started traveling, I feel like we used to live in this 'bubble' and that was all we knew."