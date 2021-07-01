I Hear Robocalls May Finally be Going Away

Call me a skeptic, but I’ll believe it when I see it. I mean, do you remember the ‘No Call List?’ Yeah, what the hell happened to that?

Anyway, I came across a story today on KENS5 that claimed robocalls may soon be a thing of the past. That’s right. Dunzo. Gone. Forever.

But you and I both know better than that because those damn scammers are relentless. They won’t let anything get in the way of their scumbaggery.

However, there’s a new technology out there that ought to slow them down for a bit, anyway. It’s called Stir/Shaken and the FCC required all companies that provide cell phone service to have it put into place by June 30.

So, here we are on July 1 and I haven’t received a robocall one. And it’s been pretty damn nice, if I must say so myself.

How the hell does Stir/Shaken work?

The technology ensures the call is actually coming from the number it says it’s coming from.

The best part about it is that you and I have to do nothing. The technology is built into the network, rather than the phone itself.

Are there ways scammers can get around Stir/Shaken?

Here’s the bad news - all scammers have to do is go out and buy a legitimate 1-800 number. Or they can just go through overseas companies that don’t use the technology.

So, yeah - if you see a call from a number you don’t recognize, don’t answer it.

Same shit, different day.

