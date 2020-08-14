Wichita Falls Police Department Warns of Local Scam

The WFPD has issued a warning to citizens concerning a phone phishing scam.

A scammer has been calling Wichita Falls residents and posing as a police officer with the WFPD. The scammer will demand the victim to pay for a warrant using an iTunes gift card.

Just know that the WFPD will never ask for you to make a payment over the phone for any reason. And while the press release doesn’t say it, it’s hard to imagine any local government asking for someone to make a payment with an iTunes gift card.

The best thing you can do if you get the call is to simply hang up without giving them any sort of financial information.

If you believe you’ve already fallen victim to the scam, file a report by contacting the WFPD front desk at 940-761-7792.