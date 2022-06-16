North Central Texas BBB Warns of New Phone Scam

Scammers have found a new way to trick people out of their hard-earned money and/or personal information.

In a press release, Monica Horton, BBB Spokesperson serving North Central Texas warned of scammers targeting victims by impersonating local doctors’ offices.

The scammers use technology that changes the number they’re calling from to that of a known local doctor’s office to trick victims into taking the call. The scammer will then claim to be from the doctor’s office in an effort to get personal or financial information from the victim.

Get our free mobile app

How to Avoid Falling for the Scam

Unless you’re 100% positive the person is from the doctor’s office, the BBB advises you to hang up and dial the known number to the office to verify if it was they who contacted you.

Scammers are known for using high-pressure threatening or intimidating language to convince victims to provide the scammer with the information they’re requesting. If this happens to you, remain calm and resist the urge to act immediately.

Any time you feel that someone may be attempting to steal your financial or personal information, be sure to reach out to a friend, family member, or your local BBB for a second opinion. It’s important to tell someone what was said during the call.

You can get more information on avoiding scams at BBB.org/ScamTips. If you’ve fallen victim to this or any other scam, spread the word by filing a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Scammers are known for changing their methods. Learn more about scam risk on the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 10, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 3, 2022