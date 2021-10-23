Indiana High School Offers Satanic Club

An Indiana high school offers a Satanic club, and people are having mixed reactions.

Despite the fact that the club strives for inclusivity and is dedicated to acts of community service, there are, of course, plenty of Karens and Boomers sharing their opinions on the matter. A Facebook account called Unify Carmel posted about the club, saying, "Under the guise of diversity, inclusion and equity they have invited Satan himself to walk the halls of Carmel High School." Others comments under another post about the group read:

"This is so sad that a nation founded on God would allow his garbage to our children,

Be careful our great and mighty creator will judge one day."

"Shameful evil is all around us."

"Best they we can do is PRAY HARD over this group!"

But the reaction hasn't been all bad. An Instagram account called The Back Monarch posted in support of the Satanic Club of Carmel. They proposed having a fundraiser for the group, and one person commented under the post asking, "Could they have a cuter logo?"

The description in the 2020-2021 Carmel High School Clubs document states: "The Satanic Club of Carmel wants you! We are here to help our community! We will be teaming up with other clubs and donating, volunteering, and anything else to help our community however big it small it may be. We will also be having discussions about current events and how to offer help to solve these conflicts. We are here for all people, regardless of anything!"

Their Instagram account features updates about club meetings (including when snacks will be involved) as well as service opportunities. They recently posted about a local fundraiser that raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and have held a study group.

The idea of having after-school Satan clubs is not new. In 2016, leaders of the Satanic Temple spoke to the Washington Post about their plans to bring Satanism to public elementary schools.

“It’s critical that children understand that there are multiple perspectives on all issues, and that they have a choice in how they think,” says Doug Mesner, the Satanic Temple’s co-founder.

“We think it’s important for kids to be able to see multiple points of view, to reason things through, to have empathy and feelings of benevolence for their fellow human beings,” says the Satanic Temple’s Utah chapter head, who goes by the name Chalice Blythe.