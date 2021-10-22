Not Shocking – the Cowboys are the Most Hated NFL Team in the Country

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the Dallas Cowboys are the most hated team in the country.

The most common complaint I hear from fans of other teams is that we Cowboy fans are boisterous and downright annoying. Fair enough. I like to think I don’t fall into that category, but I’ve had my fair share of verbal altercations with Cowboy haters.

Say what you want to about us, but we love our team and are very proud of its history and mystique, even though it’s been more than 25 years since they’ve raised a Lombardi Trophy.

And for a team that hasn’t been to a conference championship since 1996, fans still fill the stands of Cowboys stadium. Call us what you want, but don’t call us fair weather fans.

Anyway, now that we’re knee deep in the 2021 NFL season, the guys at sportsbetting.ag did a little research to determine the most hated NFL team in each state this year.

As usual, the Cowboys, Packers and Raiders were among the teams that received hate from the most states. However, this year, the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers are way up on the list, being the most hated in 6 states.

The Most Hated NFL Teams in Each State

Cowboys - 8 states

Bucs - 6 states

Packers - 6 states

Raiders - 5 states

Eagles - 4 states

Jets - 4 states

49ers - 3 states

Rams - 3 states

Seahawks - 2 states

Steelers - 2 states

Ravens - 2 states

Patriots - 2 states

Chargers - 1 state

Chiefs - 1 state

Bears - 1 state

The thing that stands out most about the list is that with the exception of the Chargers, every team on there has won at least 1 Super Bowl.

That’s because everybody hates a winner. And I’m okay with that.

