State Reps. Stan Lambert and Drew Darby Announce Re-Election Bids

Two long-serving members of the Texas House have both announced they will run for re-election next year. They are Rep. Stan Lambert (R- Abilene) and Rep. Drew Darby (R- San Angelo).

Both men made their respective announcements after the conclusion of the latest special session of the 87th Legislature.

Rep. Darby said in-part on social media, "It is an honor to represent the families and businesses of the Concho Valley and West Texas in the Texas House! With your support, we can continue to ensure that the values and priorities of West Texas are heard in Austin." Darby was first elected to the Texas House in 2006.

He also noted that due to redistricting, following the 2020 Census, his House District 72 has now been expanded to include Coleman County. HD 72 also encompasses Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling and Tom Green counties.

Stan Lambert represents Texas House District 71, and he was first elected to the Texas House in 2016. If re-elected in 2022, it will be his fourth term in office.

Lambert said in his re-election announcement, "During the 87th legislative session (sic), we tackled many important issues and passed conservative policies that will benefit all Texans. From working to keep Texas a business-friendly state to strengthening public education and rural healthcare, I am proud of what we accomplished."

HD 71 currently encompasses Taylor, Jones and Nolan counties. As part of redistricting, next year HD 71 will be expanded to include Callahan County too,

Right now, the 2022 Texas Primary Election is still slated to be held in March, with the general election at its usual time in November.

