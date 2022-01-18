Is It Already Time for the Dallas Cowboys to Move on from Mike McCarthy?

That didn’t take long.

After the Dallas Cowboys heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, a whole lotta people are calling for Mike McCarthy to be fired.

It’s no surprise that fans and media pundits alike are calling for the head coach to be relieved of his duties. There were a ton of mistakes made during the season that could be directly linked to McCarthy (multiple time management mishaps immediately come to mind).

However, that’s not the top reason why many people want to see McCarthy go. Judging by social media, most people want him gone so the Cowboys don’t lose Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn.

While he obviously wasn’t calling for his head coach to be fired, rookie phenom Micah Parsons made it clear that he does not want to see Quinn go.

After turning the Cowboys defense around in stunning fashion, Quinn is arguable the hottest coaching candidate in the NFL. He currently has interviews scheduled with the Broncos, Vikings, Dolphins and Bears – all teams that are in need of a head coach.

I have no doubt that Quinn is itching for a second chance as a head coach in the NFL. And I also have no doubt that he’ll get that second chance next season.

The question is whether or not he should get that chance as the head coach of the Cowboys.

