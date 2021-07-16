Is This Really the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor in Texas? [POLL]

Every now and then I have to question the results of a study and this is one of those times.

So, I came across a study of the website Instacart’s ice cream purchase data. With July being National Ice Cream Month, the site decided to figure out which flavor of ice cream was the most popular in each state.

First and foremost, vanilla is the most purchased flavor in every single state. But for the sake of stirring up some real debate, the site decided to dig a little deeper and see which flavor each state buys the most of when folks opt for something other than vanilla.

While there were a few flavors that you would expect to be faves, I found several of the states’ favorites to be surprising. And none more surprising than the most popular flavor in the Lone Star State: Rainbow Sherbet.

Technically, sherbet isn’t ice cream, but I’ll let them off the hook for that one. It’s the fact that I don’t know one single Texan who prefers Rainbow Sherbet to any flavor of ice cream that has me scratching my head.

I realize this study was conducted using hard sales data, but I’m thinking something has maybe skewed the results. I don’t know, maybe a couple of really big orders were placed by churches or school districts or something along those lines distorted the results.

With that being said, I’ve decided to go ahead and do my own research. I’ve put together a very simple poll asking whether or not Rainbow Sherbet is your favorite flavor of ice cream. So, let us know how you feel below.