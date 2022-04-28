A new flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is always a cause for celebration, but I’m particularly stoked to try this one.

There’s no flavor combination that I like more than peanut butter and chocolate. The two work so well together for me that I’m pretty sure I could eat it every day in some form or another and never get tired of it.

So, when I saw that Blue Bell just rolled out a peanut butter and chocolate flavored ice cream my first thought was that I need to get to the grocery store ASAP.

Get our free mobile app

The new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is described as a Milk Chocolate Ice Cream that is chock full of chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Blue Bell may describe it as an overload, but it sounds like just the right amount to me.

In a press release, Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell advised fans of chocolate and peanut butter to grab a carton as soon as possible:

Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible. Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!

Unfortunately, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is only around for a limited time. So, don’t let the grass grow under your feet if you’re a chocolate and peanut butter fan like me.

Blue Bell also announced that two favorites, Bride’s Cake and Southern Blackberry Cobbler would be returning to stores for a limited time.

Highest Rated Outdoor Dining in Wichita Falls Want to sit outside and enjoy a nice day in Wichita Falls? According to Yelp, this is the top ten highest rated outdoor dining experiences in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places