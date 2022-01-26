POLL: Should the Cowboys Just Go Ahead and Hire Sean Payton?

The drama never stops in Big D.

It didn’t take two minutes for the “Fire Mike McCarthy” calls to begin after the Cowboys’ disappointing loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round. Not that it’s any surprise. As someone who has always liked McCarthy, I’ll readily admit that even though the Cowboys won 12 games, he didn’t have a great season.

Even though I was less than impressed with the coaching job he did this season, I wasn’t ready for them to part ways with him. I felt as though he needed one more season to redeem himself.

And then Sean Payton stepped away from the Saints.

Now I’m dealing with what psychologists call cognitive dissonance. That’s what happens when you have two conflicting thoughts in your head.

You see, I still believe McCarthy should get a shot at a third season as the Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys. But I’ve wanted Sean Payton as the Cowboys’ Head Coach since he was our offensive coordinator. I knew Bill Parcells wouldn’t stick around long and Payton was clearly the heir apparent.

Watching him go to New Orleans and change the culture, ultimately winning a Super Bowl was a hard pill to swallow. Nothing against the Saints. It’s just that I so badly wanted him to do that with the Cowboys.

So, here I sit. Trying to wrap my head around the events that have transpired over the last few days. Should I give up on Mike McCarthy, so the Cowboys can move forward with the guy I’ve wanted to lead that team for so many years or should McCarthy get a shot at redemption?

Let’s just say I’m glad I’m not Jerry Jones.

