Way Too Many Texans Would Offer A Bribe to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket

I can honestly say that I’ve never even remotely considered bribing a police officer to be a viable option for getting out of a speeding ticket, but it appears that a whole lot of Texans don’t share the same sentiment.

According to a poll commissioned by Gunter Volkswagen Daytona Beach, 24% of drivers in Texas admitted they would be willing to pay a bribe to get out of a speeding ticket. That’s crazy to me.

I just can’t imagine myself flashing a $100 bill at a cop after being pulled over for speeding. In fact, I’m usually so damn nervous after getting pulled over that I struggle to get my insurance card from the glove box without my hands shaking like a leaf.

Get our free mobile app

Sure, you may luck out and get pulled over by a cop that would gladly take that Benjamin from you and let you off the hook, a la Bad Lieutenant.

But I personally don’t know a cop that would accept a bribe - and I know a few.

Here’s where the story gets even crazier. Over 25% of drivers only think a bribe is criminal if it’s accepted. While I’m no legal scholar, I’m pretty sure offering a bribe is a crime, so let’s do some googling.

From the Cornell Law School website:

Attempts to bribe exist at common law and under the Model Penal Code, and often, the punishment for attempted bribery and completed bribery are identical. Solicitation of a bribe also constitutes a crime and is completed regardless of whether the solicitation results in the receipt of a valuable gift.

So no, don’t do it. It most likely won’t end well for you.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.