Way Too Many Texans Would Offer A Bribe to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket
I can honestly say that I’ve never even remotely considered bribing a police officer to be a viable option for getting out of a speeding ticket, but it appears that a whole lot of Texans don’t share the same sentiment.
According to a poll commissioned by Gunter Volkswagen Daytona Beach, 24% of drivers in Texas admitted they would be willing to pay a bribe to get out of a speeding ticket. That’s crazy to me.
I just can’t imagine myself flashing a $100 bill at a cop after being pulled over for speeding. In fact, I’m usually so damn nervous after getting pulled over that I struggle to get my insurance card from the glove box without my hands shaking like a leaf.
Sure, you may luck out and get pulled over by a cop that would gladly take that Benjamin from you and let you off the hook, a la Bad Lieutenant.
But I personally don’t know a cop that would accept a bribe - and I know a few.
Here’s where the story gets even crazier. Over 25% of drivers only think a bribe is criminal if it’s accepted. While I’m no legal scholar, I’m pretty sure offering a bribe is a crime, so let’s do some googling.
From the Cornell Law School website:
Attempts to bribe exist at common law and under the Model Penal Code, and often, the punishment for attempted bribery and completed bribery are identical. Solicitation of a bribe also constitutes a crime and is completed regardless of whether the solicitation results in the receipt of a valuable gift.
So no, don’t do it. It most likely won’t end well for you.