Is This the Best Pizza in Texas?

So, Mashed recently did a study to figure out who had the best pizza in each state. They did their research by listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing their own taste-testing.

According to their findings, you’ll have to make the trip to Austin and hit up any of Home Slice’s three locations to slap a lip over the best pizza in Texas:

At this hip Austin eatery, you will not just be eating the best pizza in Texas, you will be eating some of the best pizza in the country. Home Slice Pizza calls itself an Austin landmark — and it's not exaggerating. It's New York-style pizza gets magnificent reviews. Specifically, the epic Pepperoni & Mushroom pizza gets a ton of attention, and it's worth every penny.

The wife and I stopped by the More Home Slice location on South Congress a couple of years ago and I’ll tell you that it is some of the best pizza I’ve ever had. I love New York-style pizza and they’ve got it down. Those big, foldable slices are some of the tastiest I’ve ever had (and I’ve been to pizza joints all over the country, including New Jersey…mmm).

Facebook: Home Slice Pizza

Now with that being said, we’ve got some damn good pizza places right here in Wichita Falls. According to Tripadvisor, Luigi’s has the best in The Falls, followed by Half Pint and Stone Oven. Admittedly, Luigi’s is the only pizza place in town I haven’t tried yet, so it looks like I’ll be heading that way soon.

What do you think? Let us know who you think has the best pizza in Texas in the comments section below.