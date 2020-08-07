Is This the Weirdest Town Name in Texas?

I’ve noticed plenty of odd town names while on road trips over the years, but this one takes the cake.

The folks at Zippia.com scoured the internet in search of the weirdest town name in each state and determined Ding Dong to be the most out there town name in the Lone Star State. I have to admit to chuckling a little bit when reading the name of the small town about an hour north of Austin.

According to Texas Hill Country, the town was founded in the 1930s by Bert and Zulis Bell. The couple ran a country store located between Florence and Killeen.

Fred Foster, the owner of a hardware store in Florence, encouraged the painter the couple had hired to paint a sign for the store to have a little fun with it. The painter, C.C. Hoover, took his advice and painted two bells on the sign and labeled them Bert and Zulis. Directly beneath the bells he painted the words ‘Ding Dong’ and the community has been known as Ding Dong ever since.

Some of the other strange names they discovered were Booger Hollow (one in Arkansas and another in West Virginia), Satan’s Kingdom, Massachusetts (wtf???), Boring, Oregon, Cheesequake, New Jersey and Sopchoppy, Florida.

There’s a whole lot of weirdness on the list. Take a look at it here.