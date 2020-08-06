People are Dying from Drinking Hand Sanitizer According to CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning yesterday advising people against using hand sanitizers that contain methanol.

Hand sanitizer is the best option for prevention of the coronavirus when soap and water aren’t available. So, for obvious reasons, it’s been in high demand since the beginning of the pandemic and it appears some people just don’t understand how dangerous it can be when misused.

We wrote back in June about the FDA’s warning about toxic hand sanitizers that were being imported from Mexico. The hand sanitizers in question were all found to contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

You should never drink hand sanitizers of any sort, but hand sanitizers containing methanol have been lethal to several people who had ingested them.

According to the CDC, fifteen people in Arizona and New Mexico were hospitalized after drinking hand sanitizer between the months of May and June. Four of the people died, six of the patients developed seizures while in the hospital and four developed visual impairments.