It’s So Hot in North Texas an Overpass is Starting to Buckle [VIDEO]

Most people consider Memorial Day the kickoff to summer. Those summer temperatures are going to be hitting hard this week.

I understand it is Texas and it is going to be hot during the summer. Just can't believe Mother Nature is ready to go this hot in May. It's so hot over in Grapevine that an overpass is starting to buckle due to the heat. The cars that hit the point of the buckle jump a little bit when they go over it.

Hopefully, they can do something to fix that. All I imagine is being in the back of a school bus hitting that thing. You would go flying and probably hit the roof. So to anyone reading this who lives up north and is complaining about your heat ( we're looking at you, Michigan ), just remember it is so hot in Texas our bridges are crumbling.