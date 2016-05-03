This just in: the Jacksonville Jaguars have fans.

And none of those fans are nearly as entertaining as this woman, who was interviewed by local news station WJXT about the high marks the team has been getting for its picks in the recent NFL Draft .

Her interview was as memorable as the Jags' play on Sundays hasn't been over the last few years. Not only are her words fantastic, but her timing -- especially her use of the dramatic pause -- and penchant for playing up to the camera -- dare we say making love to it? -- really stand out.

In case you had trouble deciphering it, here's a transcript. And, yes, that is a small part of you that you now feel rooting for the Jaguars: