Driver Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Leg While Taking Son to Daycare

A San Antonio man accidentally shot himself in the leg following a road rage incident while taking his son to daycare.

There is no information on the lead up to the incident that took place on Highway 281 near Nakoma, but authorities believe the 43-year-old father was involved in an altercation with another driver that resulted in the father pulling out a gun. When he was putting the gun away he accidentally shot himself in the leg. His two-year-old son was in the car when the gun went off but wasn't harmed. The son was taken to daycare by officers while his father was taken to University Hospital to be treated.

Authorities say that no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

via KEYE-TV