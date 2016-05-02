Woman Arrested in Bar Shooting Now Facing Murder Charge

A woman who was previously charged with deadly conduct following a shooting at a downtown Wichita Falls bar is now facing a murder charge. 18 year-old Ashlei Couch admitted to firing the shots at The Haystack on Scott Avenue in the early morning hours of March 12.

26 year-old Shance Dutch suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. 26 year-old Ashley Constance was shot through one of her shoes. 28 year-old Stephon Wiley and 48 year-old Douglas Hearne, each suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Hearne died a short time after the shooting at United Regional.

Couch was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has remained in the Wichita County Jail since that time. Her bond is currently set at $350,000.