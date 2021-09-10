Joe Biden Called For Unity, Has Only Further Divided The Nation

Get our free mobile app

This is supposed to be a weekend of reflection and unity. The 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against our nation and way of life. Most leaders would seek to bring the nation together during an anniversary like this, but not Joe Biden.

During his inaugural address, Biden told America that he wanted to unite the nation. At the time, Biden called for a nation of calm, a nation of lowered temperatures.

"We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward."

That was in January. On September 9th, Biden announced to the American people that his patience was wearing thin with those who remained unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Biden announced that he would task the Labor Department with requiring businesses with other 100 employees to force vaccinations or present weekly negative tests. As POLITICO noted, Biden called out fellow Americans who haven't been vaccinated.

“That 25 percent can cause a lot of damage, and they are,” Biden said. “The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, are overrunning the emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack, or [pancreatitis], or cancer.”

Under Biden, the guy who wanted to unite the nation, we've gone from "we are all in this together" to "you guys are the problem". No doubt many on the left will agree with Biden, but let's not forget that there are still some on the left who are holding out against vaccines.

Biden's speech didn't unite the nation and it won't cause anyone to head out to get vaccinated. Instead the speech showed exactly who Biden is. He, along with the rest on the left are power hungry and dead set on gaining as much power as possible. Biden and company want to expand the power of the Presidency.

Going into a weekend where the American President is expected to show leadership and unite a nation, Biden decided to further divide. At this point, we shouldn't be surprised.

