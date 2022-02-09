Texas Tech Football's new head coach Joey McGuire has more energy than an Energizer bunny and Red Raider fans will get a chance to see it up-close and personal.

McGuire, along with Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, will be traveling all over the state over the next six months to meet with Texas Tech fans as part of the Texas Tech Red Raider Club's "Wreck "Em Tour".

Coach McGuire will headline each stop of The Wreck 'Em Tour, along with special appearances by other Texas Tech head coaches and staff. The Wreck 'Em Tour will travel to 10 different Texas cities, plus hold an appearance in Lubbock, between February to July.

“It has been nearly two years since we were able to host a tour such as this to get out and see so many of our great fans and supporters,” Hocutt said. “I truly believe there’s never been a better time to be a Red Raider, and the Wreck ‘Em Tour is the perfect time to come together as a family and celebrate the future of this athletics program.”

The Wreck ‘Em Tour is open to all Red Raider fans to attend with additional details regarding each stop announced in the weeks leading up to each event. All fans are highly encouraged to attend the Wreck ‘Em Tour to hear from McGuire, Hocutt and others. Information regarding 2022 football season tickets and membership into the Red Raider Club will be presented in each city.

Texas Tech Athletics states that details for each city's event will be announced locally and via social media in the weeks leading up to the event.

2022 RED RAIDER CLUB WRECK ‘EM TOUR SCHEDULE

Feb. 18 – Austin

Feb. 23 – Abilene

Feb. 26 – Fort Worth

March 11 – Houston

April 12 – Amarillo

April 23 – Lubbock

April 28 – Dallas

May 18 – Midland

May 18 – Odessa

June 9 – San Angelo

July 17 – San Antonio

