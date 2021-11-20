Saturday was Senior Day for Texas Tech Football. The Red Raider Football seniors were honored before the game against Oklahoma State, and there were a few other ceremonies during the game.

After the first quarter, Texas Tech Athletics honored Steve Pitts and the rest of the Texas Tech Sports Network radio crew. Pitts is in his final season as producer/on-site engineer for Red Raider Football radio broadcasts. Over the past 43 seasons those broadcasts have originated with KFYO, Clear Channel Sports, ASRN- The All Sports Radio Network, Texas Tech University, and Learfield.

In Pitts' 43 seasons with Texas Tech he was the behind-the-scenes guiding hand for football play-by-play announcers Jack Dale (deceased) and Brian Jensen, color voice John Harris, long-time statistician Tim Chambers (deceased), and numerous sideline reporters including Chris Level, Mark Finkner and Armen Williams. Pitts also worked on a number of Texas Tech Red Raider Basketball broadcasts over the seasons with the aforementioned Jack Dale, Finkner, and Harris.

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt presented Pitts with a #43 Texas Tech jersey in honor of his years on the radio crew. Pitts was also joined on the field by Jensen, Harris and Level.

Justin Massoud, KKAM.com

Jensen and Harris were wearing shirts referencing their suspended status for the Oklahoma State game. The duo was suspended one-game by Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby for comments they made during last week's Texas Tech- Iowa State game that were critical of the conference, the game's officiating crew and Bowlsby himself.

Pitts will be replaced on the Texas Tech Football radio broadcasts next season by Chois Woodman of Double T 97.3.

