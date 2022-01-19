John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is currently seeking musicians for a new band.

"I’m starting a band. I’m looking for a bass player, drummer and lead guitarist. If you would like to be in my band and are serious about this, send bio to P.O. Box 240 Williamsburg, Va. 23187," wrote Hinckley on Twitter.

For his attempt to kill the President in a deranged plot to impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he was obsessed after seeing her in the 1976 film Taxi Driver, Hinckley was ultimately found not guilty on 13 charges by reason of insanity in 1982. Four people were wounded in the shooting, including Reagan, who was shot in the chest via ricochet.

One of the victims, Press Secretary James Brady, was permanently disabled as a result of his wounds and died 33 years later. The death was ruled a homicide as it was related to the bullet wound he sustained during the initial attack.

Following the court ruling, Hinckley remained under psychiatric care for decades and, in 2016, a judge ruled that he no longer posed a threat to himself or others and he was released a month-and-a-half later with a series of strict prohibitions and requirements.

Upon his release, Hinckley rekindled the interest in songwriting he had as a young adult and anonymously posted music online. Then, in October of 2020, a federal court ruled that he would be permitted to publicly release and market various forms of art under his own name, including music. Hinckley quickly created his own record label — Emporia Records — and a YouTube channel. To date, he has released 26 original songs that embrace a folk/rockabilly type vibe.

Now, he has his eyes fixed on a full band, which caught the eye of Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, who left a response on Hinckley's Twitter post. "I think you should let me play bass in your band. I’m pretty good and very focused on music," she said, presumably with a heavy sense of sarcasm.

John Hinckley, "You and I Are Free"