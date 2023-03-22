John Wayne's former ranch in California is for sale, and pictures show a spectacular property that's like something straight of one of his Western movies.

The iconic actor focused mainly on Westerns during his long career, and he lived the rural life away from the spotlight, too. His 2,000-acre California ranch is called Pavoreal (Peacock Ranch), and it offers a juxtaposition of stunning rural views and a working ranch.

The property features a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot ranch house, as well as a large barn. There are also three wells and miles of horse and hiking trails, and the property is completely fenced and cross-fenced for cattle and horses.

The ranch is located in Hemet, California, a mere 20 minutes away from Temecula Wine Country. Its listing calls it a "once in a lifetime opportunity" that's "ideal for equestrian use, cattle ranch, shooting range, private retreat, multi-purpose development, and sports camp."

According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, the property served as a dude ranch after Wayne's death in 1979. It's been on the market several times since 2018. The property sits adjacent to another ranch that Walt Disney once owned.

Tatiana Novick with Coldwell Banker Realty holds the official listing on John Wayne's former ranch.