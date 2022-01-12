LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW WITH KADE WILCOX, CANDIDATE IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 84.

Early voting for the March 1st primary begins on February 14 and for the candidates running to replace Representative John Frullo in the Republican Primary, time is moving quickly.

Kade Wilcox is one of the candidates hoping to win the Republican primary and then be elected to represent Texas House District 84 in the Texas Legislature. Wilcox joined The Chad Hasty Show on Tuesday evening to discuss his campaign for office.

Wilcox says he wants to protect West Texas values and be a leader who will fight for Lubbock and West Texas as West Texas faces less representation in the Texas Legislature. Wilcox also applauded the leadership of lawmakers in West Texas but also said it's time for a new generation of leaders to emerge.

On the issue of property tax reform, Wilcox told The Chad Hasty Show that property tax reform is a complex issue that needs to stop being kicked down the road. Wilcox called for the legislature and all forms of government to have responsible and conservative budgets. Wilcox also said that the legislature must identify and address where they waste money and use that money to buy down property taxes.

Wilcox did not take a strong position on banning tax-payer funded lobbying. Wilcox said he wanted to continue to learn about the issue and that Lubbock and West Texas has little representation and influence and that "we have to think critically about how we advocate for ourselves, how we fight for ourselves, and stay on top of things that are critical." Wilcox said the "other side of that coin is the lack of transparency and the ability to use taxpayer dollars to lobby unchecked".

The issue of abortion came up near the end of the interview. When asked if Wilcox would vote to ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a bill in the Texas Legislature banning abortion came to the floor for a vote, would Wilcox for it?

"Unequivocally a vote for it. Unequivocally. It's a non-negotiable. We're charged as an elected official to protect the least of these and that is the essence of the least of these, right? The most vulnerable amongst us. I would absolutely support that."

When asked if he supported any exemptions to a ban on abortion, Wilcox replied,

In the cases of rape that is has to be something between the mother and physician. In that particular case, it's a decision that has to be made between those two people, but no other exemptions.

After the show, Wilcox reached sent a clarification saying that he misspoke about the exemptions and that he meant when the life of the mother was at stake, it should be up to the family and their physician to make the decision.

"Chad I would like to be more clear on one of my answers on your show yesterday, regarding how I would vote if Texas were able to ban abortion entirely. I am 100% Pro-Life. I believe life begins at conception, and regardless of the tragic circumstances under which a life is created, that is an innocent life who must be protected. In the case when a mother's life is in danger because of a difficult pregnancy, I believe it is up to the family and their physician to make that decision."

You can listen to the full interview with Kade Wilcox above.

