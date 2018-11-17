Kentucky Man Indicted On Hate Crime Charges In Kroger Supermarket

On Thursday (November 15 th ) a federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Gregory Bush on hate crimes charges in the killing of two African-Americans in their late 60s at a Kentucky supermarket last month.

According to the Washington Post , Bush is accused of going into a Kroger supermarket on October 24th and fatally shooting one person, and then killing the other in the parking lot before exchanging fire with an armed civilian and fleeing.

Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker said in a statement announcing the charges.

The crimes alleged in this indictment are horrific. We cannot and will not tolerate violence motivated by racism. We will bring the full force of the law against these and any other alleged hate crimes against fellow Americans of any race.

He had stopped at a black church before going to the supermarket, but was unable to get in because it was locked. Bush has already pled not guilty to murder in state court and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Bush, who is white, is charged with killing two people based on their race and attempting to kill a third person based on his race.