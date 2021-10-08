Listen to the entire interview with Kevin Sparks, candidate for Texas Senate District 31, below.

We still aren't completely sure what the final lines will look like for the Texas Senate Senate Districts, but that doesn't mean the campaign season hasn't started. In the race for Senate District 31, long held by Senator Kel Seliger, conservatives who believe Seliger is too liberal have long been looking for a new candidate. They may have found that candidate in Midland.

Kevin Sparks is the president of Discovery Operating, Inc. and announced in August that he would be running in the Republican Primary for SD 31. This week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Sparks over Seliger and another Republican candidate from Big Spring, Stormy Bradley.

Sparks will officially kick off his campaign Monday in Midland before starting a tour of the district. Sparks joined The Chad Hasty Show Thursday evening to discuss his campaign and why he believes having someone with an oil and gas background in the Texas Senate would benefit Texas and those in the 31st Texas Senate District.

Our industry is under attack as are most businesses, but every business sector has it's own issues that they have to work through. I think it's important to have someone who knows the details not just broadly understands a concept but actually knows the details of an industry.

Sparks told Hasty that while he is an oil and gas guy, he intends to represent the entire district. Sparks told Hasty that the government needs someone who can help government work better and smarter. Sparks said that if lawmakers don't find ways to improve things, taxes would have to be raised which he says no one wants.

Sparks also defended the Texas Public Policy Foundation against a comment made by current Senator Kel Seliger who told the Texas Tribune that TPPF was against local control. Sparks told Hasty that TPPF is "all about free market ideas which is completely about local control and freedom for citizens".

Listen to the entire interview with Kevin Sparks, candidate for Texas Senate District 31, above.

