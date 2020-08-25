KFC Presses Pause on ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ Tagliine in UK

I saw this story online and thought, surely it's a joke. Tell me it's a satire site. Say it isn't so. But it is. KFC is pressing pause on its "Finger Lickin' Good" tagline while we deal with the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Why?

It's not like you're licking someone else's fingers, that would just be wrong. You're licking your own fingers. Fingers that have only seconds earlier been in direct contact with the fried chicken that you just put directly into your own mouth.

As you can see in the video, rather than create a new slogan they simply pixelated out the original lines.

KFC operates about 900 restaurants in the UK and Ireland all of which had been forced to shut their doors earlier this year, most are now open for pickup and delivery orders only.

According to an article in The Sun this is only a temporary move, but that's a song we've all heard before. KFC had already pulled a series of commercials in UK and Ireland because people were complaining that they encouraged behavior that would increase the spread of COVID-19.

The "Finger Lickin' Good" tagline has been used by KFC since 1956. A KFC representative says there will be a follow up to the pixelated tagline commercials soon, possibly with a completely new phrase.

Can we just press pause on the whole hide-inside-the-house-and-don't-do-anything-fun thing and get back to living before old age takes us all out?