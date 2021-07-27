Get our free mobile app

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appeared on the Monday evening edition of The Chad Hasty Show to discuss her trip to the Texas/Mexico border and got into a few other issues as well.

Noem visited McAllen and visited with National Guard and Border Patrol Agents about the conditions on the Texas/Mexico border and the work being done by the organizations to attempt to get a handle on the number of people crossing illegally into the United States. Noem was able to visit with troops from South Dakota that were sent to help at the border.

Noem sent almost 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas and said the troops are in good spirits and enjoy the work they are doing. Noem also told The Chad Hasty Show that the troops understand that an unsecured border leads to drugs flowing into South Dakota.

Noem told The Chad Hasty Show that she saw illegal immigrants crossing into the United States and that she was surprised to learn that in some sectors along the border, traffickers are making more money off of trafficking humans than drugs.

The coyotes have figured out how to put a price tag on people's heads. And they will not be detained if they have family units with a child under the age of seven. So they are picking up children and carrying them with them and bringing them along so they know they will be turned over to an NGO that will allow them to relocate anywhere in the United States. And that price tag on people's heads, typically a child is $200 to get across the border, an adult is $500 but can go up to $5,000.

Later in the interview Noem discussed the rise in coronavirus cases and said that she will continue doing what she has done in South Dakota by allowing people to make their own decisions when it comes to masks and vaccines. Noem said too many Governor's "overstepped their authority and tried to run people's lives".

