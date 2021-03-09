Get our free mobile app

A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that has the backing of the Las Vegas Sands. The legislation backed by the casino giant was filed a Republican in the Texas House and a Democrat in the Texas Senate.

According to the Texas Tribune, the bill would allow for four "destination resorts" to be built in the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas.

The legislation was filed by Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, in the House and Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, in the Senate. The proposals would create special casino licenses for four "destination resorts" in the state's four largest metropolitan areas: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. At the same time, it would establish a Texas Gaming Commission to regulate the casinos, tax table games and slot machines and separately legalize sports betting. The legislation would require amending the Texas Constitution, which currently bans most gaming in Texas. That is only possible with a two-thirds vote of lawmakers in both chambers, and then voter approval in the November election.

As mentioned above, the bill would also legalize sports betting in Texas.

So how likely is it that this bill will get through to the Governor and he will sign off on it? I wouldn't go all in, that's for sure.

Personally, I have no problem with casinos, sports betting, and gambling. We already have the lottery and horse racing in Texas. And if you are an adult, I don't really care what you do with your money. It's a fact that Texas does see money leave the state each year for gambling in New Mexico, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. I also believe there is a ton of money that can be made here in Texas from casino gambling.

But that doesn't mean it's going to happen. Let's not forget that Lt. Governor Dan Patrick came out last month on my radio show and said sports betting won't see the light of day. Add in casino gambling, and you are living a dream.

Is Texas missing out on keeping money in Texas? Yes. But as of right now, our statewide leaders are okay with that and I don't see much changing their minds.