‘Let Love Wedding Expo’ at The Forum Benefits Faith Refuge

If you're thinking of getting married in the reasonably near future, this is something you'll want to attend.

The inaugural Let Love Wedding Expo will be held at the Forum on Speedway this Saturday (04.10.21) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While there is no official entry fee, donations will be accepted with 50% going to benefit the Faith Refuge women's shelter.

There will be more than 30 local vendors on hand, each with their own specialty for making your big day the dream event you've been wanting. From photography to jewelry to the DJ for your reception this is a great way to establish some connections.

Here's their schedule of events during the day.

11:00 Welcome and Details

12:00 Kelly Montoya with Paramount Real Estate Services

Finding Your Forever Home

12:30 Scott Poenitzch with Horseshoe Bend Winery

How To Choose The Perfect Wine For Your Wedding

1:00 MLainey Churchwell with Cross Z Travel

How To Plan and Save Money On Your Honeymoon

1:30 Brenna Pohlod with Clink!

Maid Of Honor Duties

2:00 Ron Pohlod with Fidelity

Rule of 72 and How It Can Help You Make Even More Money

2:30 Rick with G and R Cigars

Choosing The Best Cigars To Pair With Whiskey

3:00 Taylor Workman with Texoma Plastic Surgery

Botox 101

3:30 Dottie Hoover with Isn't She Lovely Boutique

How to Accessorize Your Wedding Dress

4:00 Ron Pohlod with Primerica

What Is An FNA And Why Is It Important?

4:30 Marcus McGee AKA DJ Maniac

How To Create Your Wedding Playlist

5:00 Alex Taylor with Astone Photography and Design

Who Said You Can't Boudoir?

5:30 Dottie Hoover with Isn't She Lovely Boutique

Choosing Your Bridesmaid and Flowergirl Dresses

6:00 Brenna Pohlod with Clink!

Planning A Memorable Bachelorette Party

7:00 Final Thoughts and Good Wishes

While the entry to the event is by donation, there will be several paid presentations available with individual prices ranging from $6 to $60.

10:45 - 11:45 Bouquet Class by Gilbert Creek Gardens

11:55 - 12:25 Securing Family Financial Freedom by Fidelity

12:30 - 12:50 Make Up 101 with TAA MakeUp

1:00 - 2:00 Easy Wedding Hair 101 by Sky's Beautique Salon

*2:00 - 3:00 Step by Step Bold Make Up Look with TAA MakeUp

2:10 - 3:10 Catering 101 With Cocktails and Tastings by Sally's Catering and Events

3:20 - 4:20 Step by Step Natural Make Up Look with TAA MakeUp

4:30 - 5:20 Flower Girl Hair by Sky's Beautique Salon

*4:45 -5:45 One on One Wedding Makeup Look with TAA MakeUp

5:30 - 6:00 We are Married, Now What? with Primerica and Fidelity

6:10 - 6:30 Contouring/Highlighting with TAA MakeUp

6:35 - 7:30 Calligraphy With Kelli

A complete list of prices and reservation information for the individual presentations can be found on eventbrite.com.

There will also be some pay to play games and a cash bar. That may keep the grooms to be occupied while the brides to be plan out their wedding.

The Let Love Wedding Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday at The Forum, 2120 Speedway in Wichita Falls.

