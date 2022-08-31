Little Girl Brings Creepy Spirit Halloween Doll to Disney World, Gets Some Seriously Magical Perks

This little girl's love of creepy came with major perks at Disney World!

3-year-old Briar picked out a spooky doll at her local Spirit Halloween store, which her mom nicknamed "Creepy Chloe."

In an Instagram and Facebook post, Briar's mom Brittany Beard said, "This is what it looks like when you take your 3 year old to the Spirit Halloween store and she absolutely insists on buying the creepiest baby doll you’ve ever set eyes on."

Apparently, the connection between Briar and Creepy Chloe was immediate, as she convinced her mom to purchase the unsettling doll by telling her, "But I’m its mommy and it needs me!"

Even though the mom was less than thrilled, even saying, "I’m pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," it turns out that the doll brought the family some cool perks during a trip to Walt Disney World.

Little Briar dressed up Creepy Chloe in a princess dress and had her tag along to Magic Kingdom, appropriately matching the vibe in a Haunted Mansion cast member costume.

First, the chef at the Grand Floridian cafe came out to meet Briar and Creepy Chloe, because "apparently she loves all things spooky."

The chef even surprised Briar with an "amazing spooky cupcake and a mini handmade chocolate Haunted Mansion poster."

Later, Briar and Creepy Chloe had a photo shoot in Magic Kingdom, to the delight of the photographer.

"I’m sure it was quite an unexpected change from her usual never ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses!" Beard wrote.

In line for the Haunted Mansion ride, Briar's costume and Creepy Chloe's presence caught the eyes of the spooky cast members, who whisked them away to skip the long line.

"There was a 50 minute wait to get on the ride but when they saw Briar, they immediately whisked her away into the secret 'Servants Quarters' where we got to see the keys to all rooms and the bells that ring to call the servants up. Then they popped us right out into the stretching room," Beard said.

There, cast members were waiting to bestow spooky queen Briar with "official Haunted Mansion Caretaker certificates" and walk her onto the ride personally.

For dinner, Briar and Creepy Chloe changed into matching mouse ears and polka dots to end the day.

After such a magical day, Beard concluded that maybe Creepy Chloe isn't so bad after all.

She wrote, "I guess the moral of the story is when your 3 year old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll."

Read the entire post, below: