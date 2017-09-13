The Summer Games are going back to the City of Angels.

Los Angeles has been awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics . The announcement was made Wednesday in Lima, Peru -- the same time Paris was named host of the 2024 Games.

Los Angeles has been down this road before, of course, having been the host city in 1984 and 1932. It will now join London and Paris as the only cities to host the marquis event three times. This will also mark the first time an American city has hosted the summer edition since Atlanta in 1996.

“Everyone connected with LA 2028 is thrilled to be part of this win-win-win scenario for the Olympic movement,” bid leader Casey Wasserman said in a statement. “Together, L.A., Paris and the IOC will demonstrate the Games’ enduring value to host communities.”

Not everyone is happy with the news, though, due to concerns about finances and human rights issues.

“Despite the fact that the IOC has awarded L.A. the bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, the fight isn’t over,” the NOlympics LA group said in a statement. “The notion that ‘L.A. is going to have the Olympics, one way or another’ isn’t necessarily true, as many opportunities still exist to intervene and stop them entirely.”